Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size Expected To Reach USD 325.2 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% By 2028

Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size – USD 221.8 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant rise in demand for processed foods and beverages, especially in developed countries around the world, gives a major boost to the market growth

Market Trends – Rising focus on health leading to a higher demand for low-calorie carbonated soft drinks.

The global carbonated soft drink market size was USD 221.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period. Carbonated soft drinks are aerated drinks with no or negligible alcohol content, manufactured using plain water, caffeine (only in cola-flavored sodas), high-fructose syrup, natural sweeteners, sugar substitutes, artificial flavors, coloring agents, and preservatives. These soft drinks offer a slightly acidic taste, with a pleasant tingling sensation due to the fizz. Manufacturers have been experimenting with these carbonated beverages, infusing them with a variety of fruit flavors, most commonly lemon, orange, and mango, to enhance their taste and increase the customer demand. The most popular soft drink brands consumed worldwide are Coca Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sprite, and Monster.

The global carbonated soft drink market is projected to gain immense traction in the coming years, given several factors favorable for market growth. The constantly surging demand for carbonated soft drinks among the younger generation, increasing demand for processed beverages and foods, the introduction of craft beer and sparkling water in enticing flavors, and the rising purchasing power of consumers act as the key propellers for the global market growth over the estimated timeframe. The growing awareness about health, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases like diabetes and obesity, rapid adoption of fitness practices, and the rising initiatives to promote health & fitness have triggered the demand for sugar-free, zero-calorie carbonated energy drinks, such as the Coca Cola Diet Coke, Red Bull, and Monster. The escalating sales of premium soft drinks, including craft beer and seltzers, in innovative flavor combinations, rising demand for iced carbonated beverages like iced tea, and the growing demand for soft beverages flavored with exotic fruits and ingredients, with aesthetically appealing packaging designs, have further propelled the growth of the global carbonated soft drink market. The expanding workforces and the surging demand for ready-to-drink and functional beverages, especially among sports professionals and fitness enthusiasts are the other crucial factors accountable for the global market growth.

However, the market growth is challenged by specific factors over the forecast period. The increased involvement of the government into the manufacture of aerated soft beverages, stringent regulations in some countries regarding the sugar or caffeine content in these drinks, and the growing awareness about the adverse health effects of carbonated soft drinks are the factors predicted to hamper the global market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The soft drinks product segment leads the global carbonated soft drink market, with the highest revenue share. The amplifying demand for carbonated soft drinks in various unique flavors, particularly among the millennials, boosts this segment’s growth.

• North America is the leading regional segment in the global carbonated soft drink market, owing to the rising demand for processed beverages, growing health concerns among consumers, increasing recreational activities and sports events, and the soaring demand for energy-boosting beverages.

• The leading market players include The Coca Cola Co., PepsiCo, Parle Agro, Asia Brewery, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Britvic Soft Drinks, Bickford’s Australia, Asahi Soft Drinks, F&N Foods, Kirin Beverage, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Frucor Beverages, Tru Blu Beverages, Suntory Beverage & Food, and National Beverage.

For the purpose of this study, the global carbonated soft drink market has been segmented based on type, product, flavor, distribution channel, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Standard

• Diet

• Fruit-flavored

• Others

By Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Soft Drinks

• Sports & Energy Drinks

• Others

By Flavor (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cola

• Fruit-based

• Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Convenience Stores

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Transport Terminals

• Food Service Outlets

• Online Stores

• Direct-to-Consumer

• Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

