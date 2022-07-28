Lawyers to “party for a purpose” with charities from across Los Angeles
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities promise a night to remember at the Summer Soiree on August 13, 2022.LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here, and it’s time for Los Angeles to toast to the season. Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are thrilled to announce the details of their event of the year, Summer Soiree - Party With A Purpose.
This annual red carpet event is a party like no other. Not only will guests enjoy live music on the dance floor, a silent auction, and fantastic food and drink, but there will also be fun games and activities that showcase the partner charities of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities. Summer Soiree will be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel Santa Monica on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Since its launch, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods to more than 120 local non-profits, and volunteered over 6000 hours. The last twelve months have been a tremendous success for LATLC, as they have raised over $500,000 through their many events and fundraising activities. Summer Soiree gives party-goers the opportunity to celebrate with these charities and see firsthand the incredible work that these attorneys from the top law firms across Los Angeles County are doing in the community.
Activities that night will include walking (blindfolded) with Guide Dogs of America, enjoying cocktail hour music from The Harmony Project, games representing Buddy Ball and H.O.O.P.S., and an art gallery of work from Exceptional Children’s Foundation and Terra Del Sol, where all proceeds from artwork sold will go directly to the special needs artists.
“Summer Soiree is the highlight of the year for the attorneys who work alongside Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities,” says LATLC 2022 President Steve Vartazarian. “It is an opportunity to not only see each other outside the courtroom but a chance to see first-hand the incredible work our partner charities have been doing. Summer Soiree is truly a party with a purpose.”
Summer Soiree- Party With A Purpose will be taking place at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel Santa Monica at 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica on Saturday, August 13 from 6 pm-10 pm. Tickets are now available from here
