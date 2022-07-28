Government Extends State of Health Emergency Until Sept. 30

MOROCCO, July 28 - The Government Council, meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, decided to extend the validity of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until September 30, 2022.

The decision comes with the aim to continue to ensure the efficiency of measures taken by public authorities to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government Council adopted Draft Decree 2.22.564 extending the validity of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, presented by the Minister of the Interior, said the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing held after the Council.

This project aims to extend the validity of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory from Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., said the minister.

MAP 27 July 2022