Israel Reiterates Support for Morocco's Position on Sahara Issue (Deputy PM)

MOROCCO, July 28 - Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Gideon Saar, reaffirmed, Wednesday in Rabat, his country's support to Morocco's position on the Sahara issue.

In a statement to the press after his talks with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Saar said that this meeting was an opportunity "to reaffirm support for the position of Morocco on the Sahara issue," adding that he had expressed this same stance during other talks with Moroccan government officials.

He also said that the bilateral talks are part of the strengthening of relations between Morocco and Israel, forming the wish to see the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, visit Israel soon.

He also considered that his working visit to Morocco, marked by meetings with Moroccan government officials, is "a success".

It should be noted that the Deputy Prime Minister and Israeli Minister of Justice held talks with Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Justice of the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel on strengthening and encouraging bilateral cooperation in legal matters.

MAP 27 July 2022