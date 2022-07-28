Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,398 in the last 365 days.

Israel Reiterates Support for Morocco's Position on Sahara Issue (Deputy PM)

Israel Reiterates Support for Morocco's Position on Sahara Issue (Deputy PM)

MOROCCO, July 28 - Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Gideon Saar, reaffirmed, Wednesday in Rabat, his country's support to Morocco's position on the Sahara issue.

In a statement to the press after his talks with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Saar said that this meeting was an opportunity "to reaffirm support for the position of Morocco on the Sahara issue," adding that he had expressed this same stance during other talks with Moroccan government officials.

He also said that the bilateral talks are part of the strengthening of relations between Morocco and Israel, forming the wish to see the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, visit Israel soon.

He also considered that his working visit to Morocco, marked by meetings with Moroccan government officials, is "a success".

It should be noted that the Deputy Prime Minister and Israeli Minister of Justice held talks with Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Justice of the Kingdom of Morocco and Israel on strengthening and encouraging bilateral cooperation in legal matters.

MAP 27 July 2022

You just read:

Israel Reiterates Support for Morocco's Position on Sahara Issue (Deputy PM)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.