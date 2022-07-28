Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

MOROCCO, July 28 - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, held on Wednesday in Rabat, talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for South and Central Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth, who is on a working visit to Morocco.

During this meeting, held in the presence of the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, the two parties highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two legislative institutions, said the House of Representatives in a statement.

On this occasion, Talbi Alami hailed the excellent relations between the two kingdoms, as well as the fruitful cooperation between the Moroccan Parliament and the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, welcoming the distinguished partnership between the House of Representatives and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), which has enabled the exchange of expertise and experience between the two legislative institutions in parliamentary fields.

He also reviewed the powers and composition of the House of Representatives, as well as the evolution of the Moroccan parliamentary practice, added the same source.

For his part, the British Minister of State welcomed the cooperation between the two kingdoms in such important areas as economic and commercial exchanges, renewable energy, green economy, health, investment and education.

Lord Ahmed also highlighted the vision of HM King Mohammed VI in promoting the situation of women and consolidating gender equality, expressing his admiration for the evolution of the Moroccan parliamentary experience and the role of the House of Representatives in monitoring government action and evaluating public policies.

MAP 28 July 2022