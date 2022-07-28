Security As A Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Security As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Security As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Security As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the security as a service market size is expected to grow from $12.02 billion in 2021 to $14.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.48%. The global security as a service market size is expected to reach $25.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.52%. The increasing adoption of cloud-based services has driven the security as a service market growth.

The security as a service market consists of the sale of security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a business model in which a service provider provides or integrates security solutions into the company’s infrastructure on a subscription basis. With the utilization of the security as a service model, companies benefit from the expertise of a dedicated security team specializing in preventing breaches in the cloud computing environment.

Global Security As A Service Market Trends

Strategic partnership and collaboration are an emerging trend gaining popularity in security as a services market. The companies operating in the security as a service sector are entering into collaboration and partnership for the smooth development of technologically advanced solutions and to deliver the most trusted and innovative solutions to public-sector organizations and companies across the globe.

Global Security As A Service Market Segments

The global security as a service market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Application: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other Applications

By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

By End User: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Others

By Geography: The global security as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Security As A Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides security as a service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global security as a service market, security as a service industry share, security as a service global market segments and geographies, security as a service global market trends, security as a service global market players, security as a service market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Security As A Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Zscaler Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, NortonLifeLock, Mindsight, Sentinel Technologies, Happiest Minds, Okta, Proofpoint, Stratejm, HackerOne, Forcepoint, Sophos, Clearswift, Alert Logic, Cygilant, Barracuda Networks, and Barracuda Networks.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

