Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic fruit and nut farming market size is expected to grow from $29.89 billion in 2021 to $33.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The global organic fruit and nut farming market size is expected to grow to $53.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the organic fruit and nut farming market growth.

The organic fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of organic fruits and nuts and related services. Organic fruit and nut farming is a growing practice without the need for artificial pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals. Organic fruit and nut processing avoids the use of many inputs related to conventional farming, most importantly, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and relies on several variables, such as crop rotations, green manures, crop residues, green manures, legumes, animal manures, and organic waste from off-farm.

Global Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Trends

The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nuts farming market. The method of cultivating crops indoors by utilizing vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming. A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimize long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables.

Global Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Segments

The global organic fruit and nut farming market is segmented:

By Product Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Non-Citrus Fruit, Nuts, Others

By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others

By Geography: The global organic fruit and nut farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic fruit and nut farming global market overviews, organic fruit and nut farming industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic fruit and nut farming market, organic fruit and nut farming global market share, organic fruit and nut farming global market segments and geographies, organic fruit and nut farming global market trends, organic fruit and nut farming global market players, organic fruit and nut farming market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic fruit and nut farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Biorfarm, Koraput Organic, MyGreen Mart, Organic Tapovana, Plenty, Atlántica Agrícola, Aero Farm Systems, Homecrop, Pindfresh, and UrbanKissan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

