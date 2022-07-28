Threat Intelligence Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the threat intelligence market size is expected to reach $16.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.09%. The increasing demand for better solutions for the protection of network infrastructure is contributing to the threat intelligence market growth.

The threat intelligence market consists of sales of threat intelligence solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software solutions an organization utilizes to understand the threats that have, will, or are presently targeting an organization. This information validated inputs are utilized to prepare, eliminate, and identify cyber threats looking to take advantage over valuable resources.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key threat intelligence market trends gaining popularity. According to the threat intelligence industry analysis, technical advancement and new tools being developed in threat intelligence help give information that goes beyond an attacker's resources and helps prevent cybersecurity attacks as well as be future-proof. For instance, in 2021, EclecticIQ, a leading global threat intelligence, hunting, and response technology supplier, launched the EclecticIQ Platform, which places "Intelligence at the coreTM" of cyber defense. The EclecticIQ Platform delivers detection and response (EDR), curated intelligence feeds, threat hunting, and collaboration capabilities, which is built on the company's comprehensive threat intelligence solution.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Segments

The global threat intelligence market is segmented:

By Solution: Threat Intelligence Platforms, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Incident Forensics

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Vertical: Healthcare, Transportation, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Retail, Education

By Geography: The global threat intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides threat intelligence global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the threat intelligence global market, threat intelligence market share, threat intelligence market segments and geographies, threat intelligence market players, threat intelligence market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The threat intelligence market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Webroot Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security, Inc., AlienVault, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Anomali, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., DXC Technology, Broadcom, NSFOCUS, and Forcepoint.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

