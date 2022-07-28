Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Expected Development on the basis of Study of Key Players Research & Forecast 2028

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence rate of neurological disorders, rapidly aging population, and increasing advancements in imaging technologies are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Recent advancements in neuroimaging has significantly improved Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) target visualization and facilitated more effective lead localization. Increasing utilization of Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and Computed tomography (CT) with DBS is enabling healthcare professionals to create a 3-D image of brain to locate the targeted area to place the electrode and reduce the possibility of any post-operative complications. These novel imaging technologies has allowed major improvements in surgical targeting and post-operative deep brain stimulation programming along with enabling a better understanding of DBS mechanism. Hence, advancements in imaging technology is increasingly allowing healthcare professionals to perform deep brain stimulation more accurately as well as to also avoid the risk of microelectrode recording.

The field of deep brain stimulation is rapidly evolving with advancements in patient selection, pulse generator technology, electrode, and target identification coupled with the development of more efficient and improved stimulation paradigms such as closed-loop stimulation. Increasing product development and approval of deep brain stimulation devices is expected to boost market growth. Currently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved deep brain stimulation devices of three manufacturers; namely Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, and Boston Scientific Corporation to treat neurological disorders.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In January 2021, Medtronic PLC announced the launch of Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation Trial (aDBS) in Parkinson’s Disease patients. The randomized study will take place at 12 leading research institutes in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Through this trail, the efficacy and safety of aDBS will be tested in Parkinson’s Disease patients.

Single-channel deep brain stimulation segment revenue is expected expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to increasing preference for single channel neurostimulators for its low-cost, ease of use, simplicity, low power consumption, and miniaturized dimensions.

Parkinson’s Disease segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing number of individuals with PD globally, rising awareness about various treatment procedures available – including DBS – and availability of advanced DBS devices for PD treatment.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing number of ambulatory care visits to treat neurological disorders and high preference among patients to visit these facilities owing to cost-effective services, convenient and easy access to services, availability of advanced equipment, and low risk of acquiring surgical site infections.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to robust presence of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Neuronetics Inc., among others, which are focusing on developing more advanced DBS systems and increasing number of product approvals by U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Neuronetics Inc., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., NeuroPace Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Nevro Corporation, LinaNova PLC, and NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

