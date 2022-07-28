Cloud Robotics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 33% Through 2026

Cloud Robotics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Cloud Robotics Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud robotics market size is expected to grow to $23.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.07%. According to the cloud robotics market research, during the forecasting period, the increase in the use of robots for industrial automation along with the rising demand for robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) will drive the cloud robotics industry growth.

The cloud robotics market consists of the sale of cloud robotics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to robotic solutions that utilize technologies such as cloud computing, cloud storage, and other internet technologies.

Global Cloud Robotics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud robotics market. Key players operating in the cloud robotics market are focusing on developing robotics and automation more broadly to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Amazon launched AWS IoT RoboRunner, a new robotics service-designed incubator program in collaboration with nonprofit MassRobotics to make it easier for enterprises to build and deploy apps that enable fleets of robots to work together and to tackle challenges in automation, robotics, and industrial internet of things (IoT) technologies.

Global Cloud Robotics Market Segments

The global cloud robotics market is segmented:

By Implementation Type: Peer Based, Proxy Based, Clone Based

By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public cloud, Hybrid cloud

By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Military and Defense, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other End-User Industries

By Geography: The global cloud robotics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Robotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud robotics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the cloud robotics global market, cloud robotics global market share, cloud robotics global market segments and geographies, cloud robotics global market players, cloud robotics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud robotics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Robotics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, C2RO Cloud Robotics Inc., Amazon Robotics LLC, Hit Robot Group, Cloudminds Technology, Google, Rapyuta Robotics Co Ltd, Tend, V3 Smart Technologies Pte Ltd, Universal Robotics A/S, Intel Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Aethon, Fetch Robotics, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

