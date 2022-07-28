Strategies For Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market is expected to reach $4.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.43%. According to the all-terrain vehicle ATV market forecast, the increasing expenditure on off-trailing activities and outdoor sports activities is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market consists of sales of all-terrain vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are also known as light utility vehicles (LUV), quads, or quad bikes. It is a vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. Also, it is being designed to handle a wider variety of terrain better than other vehicles.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Trends

New product innovations are one of the key all-terrain vehicle ATV market trends gaining popularity in the market. According to the all-terrain vehicle ATV market analysis, companies are emphasizing new product development to meet the fast-growing demand from end customers and increase market share and global presence. For instance, in 2021, Yamaha Motor Corp. announced the launch of the Grizzly EPS XT-R for utility purposes, with a 686 CC liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine and 3-way differential locking. Also in September 2020, Suzuki Motors Corp. launched the KingQuad ATV models for the 2021 lineup. The 2021 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE plus for sports utility is equipped with independent suspension, an advanced electric power steering system, and high towing capacity to enable more comfortable operation.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Utility ATV, Sports ATV, Recreational, Others

By Displacement: Low, Mid, High

By Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting

By Geography: The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ATV market, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market share, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market segments and geographies, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market players, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), Suzuki Motors Corporation, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, HiSun Motors, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Polaris Industries Inc., Textron Industries, Honda Motor Co, Deere & Company, (NYSE: DE), Taiwan Golden Bee (TGB) Co. Ltd., Can-Am, and Zhejiang Cfmoto Power Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

