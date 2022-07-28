Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft lightning protection market is expected to grow to $5.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.73%. Cost-effective air travel is expected to boost the aircraft lightning protection industry growth.

The aircraft lightning protection market consists of the sales of lightning protection equipment by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a thick, external metal that is sufficiently thick enough to resist lightning strikes in aircraft by preventing electromagnetic energy from entering critical spaces. Furthermore, the skin or interior is designed with a metal mesh to provide an additional layer of protection.

Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Trends

According to the aircraft lightning protection market research, the growing adoption of lightning sensor systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Lightning sensor systems on airplanes are electric field sensors on the aircraft that help continuously monitor the electrical environment of an airplane. Through this system, onboard algorithms can determine the risk of lightning charge, helping improve the situation. For instance, Honeywell’s lightning sensor system, the LSZ-860, helps detect areas of lightning activity in a 200-nautical mile radius around the aircraft.

Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Segments

By Application: Lightning Protection, Lightning Detection and Warning, Static Wicks, Expanded Metal Foils, Transient Voltage Suppressors, Test Service

By Fit: Line Fit, Retrofit

By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

By Geography: The global aircraft lightning protection market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aircraft lightning protection market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aircraft lightning protection market, aircraft lightning protection global market share, aircraft lightning protection market segments and geographies, aircraft lightning protection global market players, aircraft lightning protection market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aircraft lightning protection market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dayton-Granger, L3 Technologies, Astroseal Products, Dexmet, Pinnacle Lightning Protection, LLC, PPG Engineered Materials, TE Connectivity, National Technical Systems, Parker Hannifin Corp., Microsemi, Protek Devices, All Weather, Inc., AEF Solutions, EFLA Oy, and Astronics Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

