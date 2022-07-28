Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Price, Industry Share, Analysis Key Players, Growth Overview, and Report 2022-2027

Membrane Bioreactor Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global membrane bioreactor market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.31% during 2022-2027. A membrane bioreactor (MBR) is predominantly used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It includes a perm-selective/semi-permeable membrane integrated with a suspended growth bioreactor. Vacuum or gravity-driven and pressure-driven systems are the most common types of MBR. They are preferred over conventional techniques based on controlled biomass retention, better effluent quality, high sustainability, and pathogen resistance.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Trends:

The growing adoption of water treatment solutions for chemical-free and safe drinking water is augmenting the demand for MBRs. The high depletion of freshwater resources has propelled the need for efficient filtration techniques, thereby catalyzing the use of membrane bioreactors. The market is further augmented by the increasing environmental concerns towards adequate sanitation and wastewater disposal. The wastewater produced from various residential, commercial, and industrial complexes is being treated through MBRs, thereby inducing their demand. Moreover, the growing popularity of submerged MBRs based on cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, compact size, etc., further bolsters the product demand. Additionally, the emergence of sustainable water management technologies and implementation of government policies to reform current wastewater treatment plants with MBRs are anticipated to flourish the membrane bioreactor market.

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the top key players in the market are:

1. ADI Systems

2. Alfa Laval

3. Aquatech International Corporation,

4. Asahi Kasei

5. Bioprocessh2o LLC

6. Culligan

7. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

8. GE Water & Process Technologies

9. GLV Groups, Huber SE

10. Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

11. Kubota Corporation

12. Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

13. Suez, Toray Industries Inc.

14. CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

15. Veolia Water

16. Wehrle, etc.

Breakup by System Configuration:

1. Submerged

2. Side Stream

Breakup by Membrane Type:

1. Hollow Fiber

2. Flat Sheet

3. Multi-Tubular

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Municipal Waste-Water Treatment

2. Industrial Waste-Water Treatment

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance (2016-2021)

2. Market Outlook (2022-2027)

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

