Print Label Market to Garner US$ 56.36 Billion by 2027 at 4.50% CAGR

Print Label Market

The global print label market was valued at US$ 42.3 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 56.36 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Print Label Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global print label market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global print label market reached a value of US$ 42.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 56.36 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

The print label represents a piece of cloth, metal, polymer, or paper material printed on produced products for exhibiting the symbols, logo, and published information about the commodity. It is directly printed and offers various benefits, such as detailed visuals, precision, quality, etc., when compared to the woven labels. Consequently, the print label finds extensive applications across numerous sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), consumer electronics, personal care, etc. It is also commercially available in varying labeling formats, such as wet-glue, pressure-sensitive, and multi-part tracking labels.

Download a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/print-label-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Print Label Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for manufactured items and the growing consumer health consciousness are among the primary factors driving the print label market. In line with this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries for policing the utilization of informative labels as per the guidelines of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to maintain transparency is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of print labels to create brand identity, recognize products, eliminate counterfeiting for managing credibility, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of technologically advanced dust controlling systems is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing digital product variants are anticipated to fuel the print label market over the forecasted period.

Global Print Label Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holding 3 Oy), Avery Dennison Corporation, Fort Dearborn Company, Fuji Seal International Inc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi plc, Multi-Color Corporation, Ravenwood Packaging, Sato Europe GmbH, Taghleef Industries and Taylor Corporation.

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5175&flag=F

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, raw material, print process, label format and end use industry.

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Metal Labels

• Plastic/Polymer Labels

Breakup by Print Process:

• Offset Lithography

• Gravure

• Flexography

• Screen

• Letterpress

• Electrophotography

• Inkjet

Breakup by Label Format:

• Wet-Glue Labels

• Pressure-Sensitive Labels

• Linerless Labels

• Multi-Part Tracking Labels

• In-Mold Labels

• Sleeves

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care

• Industrial

• Household Care

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3KcuSZf

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports :

Neuroscience Market

Artificial Turf Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562516858/artificial-turf-market-size-worth-us-4-522-0-million-by-2027-cagr-5-70

Solar Encapsulation Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562517701/solar-encapsulation-market-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-till-2027-imarc-group

Bacon Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562518055/bacon-market-size-share-growth-trends-key-vendors-regions-demand-and-forecast-to-2027

Protein Engineering Market Report 2022-2027 : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562519702/protein-engineering-market-size-share-growth-trends-key-vendors-regions-demand-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800