Chip Mounter Market Share 2022, Industry Size, Top Companies, Growth Analysis and Forecast Till 2027

Chip Mounter Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chip Mounter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, the global chip mounter market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Chip mounters are machines that are utilized to place surface-mount device (SMD) components on the solder paste-coated printed circuit boards (PCBs). These mounters play an indispensable part in the assembly line by determining the automation degree and manufacturing efficiency. These machines also aid in achieving higher densities in packaging systems. Consequently, they are widely being utilized across numerous industries, including electronics, medical and automotive.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Chip Mounter Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for consumer electronics, including laptops, smartphones, television sets and washing machines. Influenced by various factors, including rapid urbanization, improving standards of living and the inflating purchasing power of consumers, the sales of consumer electronic products have been proliferating across the globe. Apart from this, since these devices aid in the assembly of integrated circuits, the miniaturization of electronics and electrical components and the growing popularity of wearable devices are providing further thrust to the market growth. Moreover, advancements in semiconductor technologies have resulted in high circuit densities. This has propelled manufacturers to develop techniques to manage more circuitry within the same chip, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other major factors influencing the growth of the market include the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, growing adoption rates of smart home devices and the thriving automotive industry.

Global Chip Mounter Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Juki Corporation

• ASM Pacific Technology Limited Canon Inc.

• Essemtec AG

• Ohashi Engineering

• Nordson Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• SUN Electronic Industries Corporation

• TOA Corporation.

Market Breakup by Technology:

• Hole Technology

• Surface Mount Technology

• Fine Pitch Technology

Market Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

