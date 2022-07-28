Microtome Market Scenario Highlighting Major Growth Drivers and Future Trends by 2028

The global microtome market size is expected to reach USD 215.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microtome market size is expected to reach USD 215.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the number of routine tissue examinations are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of in-office histopathological laboratories are gaining Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certifications, which is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and the number of histopathology examinations is increasing in tandem with prevalence. A tissue pathological examination is required for the diagnosis of a cancerous tumor in order to determine the onset of cancer. Increasing cancer prevalence and rising awareness regarding benefits of early disease diagnosis are factors expected to boost adoption of microtome tools during the forecast period. Biopsy tissue analysis can be used by pathologists to identify the type of cancer, stages, and area of cancer spread. Microtome tools are precision tools made of steel, diamond, and other elements that are used to cut microscopic samples of body tissues. For oncological diseases, tissue examination is performed to detect the presence of tumor cells. As a result, microtome devices play an important role in eliminating particular tissue, which is expected to augment market revenue growth. However, high cost of microtome devices and complex and expensive maintenance are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Laser microtomes segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The laser microtome is designed to cut samples with extreme precision and is used for accurate, non-contact dissection, which is expected to boost growth of this segment.

Fully automated microtomes segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increased demand for technologically advanced microtome devices, especially in developed countries.

Disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period as a result of greater awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases, including cancer, and rise in the number of tissue tests in hospital laboratories and clinics.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, greater spending on public and private sector in-vitro diagnostics, and rising adoption of technologically advanced equipment and devices are some key factors contributing to growth of this segment.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Microtome market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medite Medical GmbH, Diapath S.P.A., Histo-Line Laboratories Srl, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., and SLEE Medical GmbH.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Microtome Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Rotary Microtomes

Microtome Instruments

Vibrating Microtomes

Laser Microtomes

Ultramicrotomes

Cryomicrotomes

Sledge Microtomes

Cryostat Microtomes

Saw Microtomes

Sliding Microtomes

Freezing Microtomes

Hand Microtomes

Compresstome Microtomes

Accessories

Application Outlook:

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

