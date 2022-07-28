Surgical Robotic Systems Market Insights 2027 | Asia-Pacific will emerge registering a CAGR of 14.4%.

Surgical Robotic System Market

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the surgical robotic systems industry helps to understand the application and products of surgical robotics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Surgical Robotic Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive form of surgery that uses robotics to perform surgery. Such robotic systems are operated by surgeons and are composed of microsurgical instruments placed on robotic arms, allowing surgeons to perform operations with precision. A surgical robotic system is a combination of devices, equipment, software, and services that help perform many minimally invasive surgeries including gynecology, cardiology, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate surgical procedures, improve efficiency and accuracy during procedures, and reduce postoperative complications.

Over the years, technological developments in 3D imaging, high-definition microscopic cameras, data recorders, data processing devices, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters, and others have revolutionized surgical robots. Devices in medical use. Hence, developing new applications for existing platforms as well as creating disruptive technologies will drive the surgical robotics market.

The growing need for automation in the healthcare sector and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market. Additionally, increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological diseases, is expected to drive the adoption of robotic surgical systems.

Surgical robotic systems reduce postoperative complications and lower labor costs. Due to this, a large number of hospitals based in developed and developing economies are now favoring automated surgery/hospital services, which ultimately boosts the market growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with surgical robotic procedures and accidental death/injury due to broken equipment and system errors are predicted to hinder the growth of the surgical robotic system market.

The global surgical robotics systems market is segmented into component, application and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The based on application is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the accessories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems in Tier-1 hospitals, frequent sales of accessories for these systems and demand for highly efficient replaceable components.

Gynecological surgery segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 by application. However, orthopedic surgery is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to large patient volume, shorter treatment duration and relatively less postoperative complications after robotic surgery.

Asia-Pacific would emerge as the leading region during the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 14.4%. This is mainly attributed to the impending need for sophisticated healthcare facilities and rising incidence of gynecological diseases and others.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surgical robotic systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the surgical robotic systems market growth is provided in the report.

• The surgical robotic systems market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing surgical robotic systems market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the surgical robotic systems industry helps to understand the application and products of surgical robotics that are used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the surgical robotic systems market.

Key Market Players

• INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

• GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc.

• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

• Smith & Nephew

• Stryker Corporation

• Titan Medical Inc.

• Transenterix, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

