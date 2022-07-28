Asparaginase Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2030

The global asparaginase market size is expected to reach USD 2,619.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.7%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ﻿

Growth of pharmaceutical and food industries is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

The global asparaginase market size is expected to reach USD 2,619.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.7%, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Significant growth of pharmaceutical and food industries is one of the important factors expected to drive asparaginase market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, market players are investing in research & development and production of asparaginase to meet regulatory specifications with increasing demand. Some macroeconomic factors expected to have a positive impact on the global asparaginase market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, and growing income in several countries across the world.

L-asparaginase is an essential component of the first-line treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a type of aggressive blood cancer that is expected to affect over 6,150 people in the U.S. in 2022. Recently, L-asparaginase has been found to have the potential to prevent metastasis from solid tumors as well. Recent advancements in manufacturing and formulation processes have a significant impact on product quality profile, such as contamination, aggregation, and enzymatic activity. Nanomedicine, including technologies such as encapsulation and immobilization, aims at improving asparaginase pharmacokinetics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4306

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans. It provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic alliances in the market under taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Medac GmbH (Germany), Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), LGM Pharma (U.S.), Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Gennova Biopharmaceuticals (Emcure Pharma) (India), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Merck (Germany), Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC (France), and Novus Biologicals LLC (U.S.).

Order This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/4306

The Asparaginase market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Erwinia Chrysanthemi

Escherichia Coli

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL)

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Intramuscularly

Intravenously

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Pediatric

Adult

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Asparaginase market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on source, the Erwinia chrysanthemi segment is expected register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Asparaginase derived from Escherichia coli (E. coli) can cause allergic reactions in patients, which in turn, is increasing demand for asparaginase obtained from Erwinia chrysanthemi. Asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2011, to treat patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who are allergic to E. coli-derived asparaginase, and it has been used as part of multi-agent chemotherapy. Furthermore, in June 2021, the recombinant form of asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi was approved by the FDA as a component of a chemotherapy regimen, to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients who are allergic to the E. coli-derived asparaginase.

Based on route of administration, the intramuscularly segment is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate over the forecast period. The intramuscular route of administration is a technique to deliver medications deep into the muscles. Muscles are rich in blood vessels, and hence, absorption of drugs is faster in intramuscular administration. Moreover, intramuscular injections are less invasive, can be done in less time, and have a large injection site (a muscle) compared to intravenous injections.

Based on age group, the adult segment is expected to register a slower revenue growth rate as compared to the pediatric segment, as acute lymphoblastic leukemia is less common in adults. According to the American Cancer Society, about 4 out of every 10 cases of ALL are in adults. Thus, the adult segment is expected to register a slower growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing prescription of medications at hospitals due to more frequent diagnoses at these institutes is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. In developing countries, such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, there is increasing prevalence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research & development activities in the region are expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. In March 2021, the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Indore, India developed a new asparaginase drug by using the protein engineering approach, to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia with fewer side effects.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4306

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.