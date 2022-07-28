Tissue Engineering Market Overview 2027 | Asia-Pacific Region Would Exhibit the Highest CAGR of 14.2%

Tissue Engineering Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Tissue Engineering Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Tissue engineering is an interdisciplinary field that applies engineering and life science principles to the development of biological alternatives that restore, maintain, or improve tissue function. To perform this process, cells and biomolecules are combined with a scaffold. Scaffolding is an artificial or natural structure that mimics real organs.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, increasing awareness related to tissue engineering, technological advancements in 3D bio-printing and potential pipeline products drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of R&D activities along with awareness about tissue engineering in emerging economies is expected to support the market growth. Increasing focus of key players on tissue engineering based therapies is expected to fuel the growth of the tissue engineering market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and high cost of treatment are estimated to hamper the market growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Healthcare industries have been largely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. After the COVID?19 pandemic, clinical research in tissue engineering are made unavailable and non-COVID-19 clinical trials are significantly reduced. Meanwhile, many of pharmaceutical and biotech companies have shifted their focus on development of drugs and vaccines for treatment of COVID?19. In addition, significant reduction in cell and tissue donation programs negatively impact growth of the tissue engineering market. Thus, delay & disruptions in clinical research and cancelations or delays in tissue replacement & reconstructive surgeries impend the tissue engineering market growth.

The global tissue engineering market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The synthetic scaffold material segment is further categorized into synthetic polymer and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment is sub segmented into collagen and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedics & musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin & integumentary, dental and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the market is segmented into synthetic scaffolding materials, biologically derived scaffolding materials, and others. The synthetic scaffold material segment is expected to grow significantly, owing to its performance compared to other naturally derived materials.

By application, the market is segmented into orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin and integumentary, dental, and others. The tissue engineering market for orthopedics and musculoskeletal applications is expected to witness significant growth, due to increased adoption of tissue engineering products for orthopedics and musculoskeletal applications.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the tissue engineering market size along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers tissue engineering market analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global tissue engineering market growth.

Key Market Players

• Abbvie Inc. (Allergen Plc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

• Integra Lifesciences

• Organogenesis Holdings

• Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen)

• Smith & Nephew Plc. (Osiris Therapeutics)

• Tissuetech Inc.

• Vericel Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

