Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,312 in the last 365 days.

Ninh Thuận seeks to improve its competitiveness

VIETNAM, July 28 - Ninh Thuận focuses on improving the investment environment and policies to increase competativeness. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH THUẬN — The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuận Province plans to improve its Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2022.

According to the PCI 2021 survey results from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Ninh Thuận ranked 49th out of 63 provinces and cities, down 17 notches, and achieved 62.23 points, down 1.21 points (it was 63.44 points in 2020).

Ninh Thuận is among provinces with average economic performance.

Deputy Chairman of Ninh Thuận People's Committee Phan Tấn Cảnh said six of Ninh Thuận's sub-indexes saw their scores and rankings reduced. These are business support services, fair competition, transparency, cost of time, dynamism of provincial leaders and market entry costs.

To improve PCI, Ninh Thuận will build an equal business environment for all sectors, and have suitable solutions to support small and micro business groups.

In addition, the province should continue working on administrative procedure reform, especially in the fields of taxes, fees, land and social insurance as well as reducing the burden on enterprises during inspections.

Cảnh also highlighted the need to increase business consultation and promote the role of provincial business associations to consolidate the trust of the business community.

Localities should create mechanisms and policies to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, such as capital support, information, training and policy advice, but should not expect that the economic efficiency of small businesses would be the same as that of big ones, experts said.

Small businesses create job stability and ensure social security along with providing logistics and products for large businesses, they added.

Cảnh said the province was determined to promote the application of information technology to reduce the unofficial costs for businesses.

Provincial agencies would provide public hotlines for feedback from people and businesses. Provincial leaders and localities need to increase the dialogue with business communities to solve pressing problems quickly, Cảnh noted.

At the same time, the monitoring of public officials would be strengthened and civil servants who caused trouble for businesses or violated regulations would be strictly punished, he added.

He called on all local agencies to step up administrative reforms to improve the province’s investment environment and position in the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR-index). — VNS

You just read:

Ninh Thuận seeks to improve its competitiveness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.