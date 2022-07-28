Textile-garment international expo returns to HCM City

VIETNAM, July 28 -

HCM CITY — More than 270 exhibitors from 17 countries and territories are taking part in an International Exhibition of Textile and Garments and Fabric and Garment Accessories (SaigonTex & SaigonFabric) that opened on Wednesda at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Hoàng Tài, deputy director of Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, said textile and garment is one of the key manufacturing industries in Việt Nam and is the third largest exporter with around US$40 billion worth of shipments annually.

In the first half of this year textile and garment exports topped $22 billion, a 23 per cent rise year-on-year.

The industry provides around 2.5 million jobs with an average annual salary of US$3,800.

But its labour productivity is low compared to other countries, he said.

The industry needs to integrate more with the global supply chain and increase value to ensure sustainable development, he said.

SaigonTex & SaigonFabric is a great opportunity for business to network, promote brands, find partners, and expand their market, he added.

Five seminars on the effects of carbon emission policies on production and trade, digital transformation solution for the challenge of human resources, tracking original materials from the impacts of the new geo-political situation, trade remedies under FTAs, and supply and demand connection will be held during the expo.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam National Textile & Garment Group, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM branch, and CP Exhibition Ltd, the expo will run until Saturday. —VNS