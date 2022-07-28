MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 18, 2022 to Monday, July 25, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 18, 2022, through Monday, July 25, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 83 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 18, 2022

A Colt Police Positive 32-20 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Canal Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-102-681

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

A Titan .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-133

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Levy Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-171

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brandy Loleta Beaman, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 22-103-186

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-198

A BB gun was recovered in the 4900 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-103-202

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Samuel Josef McCollin-Lyons, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-103-220

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Zastava Arms ZPAP M-70 7.62 caliber assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kai Patrick Gordon, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-222

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Corey Howard, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-103-257

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-278

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a FN 5.7x28 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-339

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dequinta Carlyle, of Annapolis, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-103-361

A Ruger EC9-S 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger Prescott 5.7x28 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Meridian Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-103-457

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

A Glock 44 .22 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-103-495

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Demonte Hewitt, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-103-529

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jamal Conyer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-635

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 24th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-663

A Ruger LCP .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-103-782

A FMK Patriot 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Seldon-Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-830

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-833

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-103-835

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Greg Pierre Martin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-103-838

A Pioneer Arms AK 7.62 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of P Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Isaac Markel Anderson, of Northwest, D.C., and 26-year-old Kevin Hoffman, of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-879

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 23rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Demaurea Gene Dixon, of McDonough, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-103-891

A Diamondback Arms DB-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Carl Benson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 22-103-925

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jalen Kavon Etheridge, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-014

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-104-023

Thursday, July 21, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-104-220

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Daquan Trayvone Burley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-316

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-104-369

A Beretta 84B .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of V Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jonathan McKnight, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-399

A Ruger P-94 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-104-405

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old John Edward Harshaw, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-104-408

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglas Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-460

An Intratec AB-10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Kevin Rahman McGriff, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-486

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ahman Rah Page, of Germantown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-509

A Taurus PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of P Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-104-559

Friday, July 22, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-104-620

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Wayne Donnell Robertson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-104-644

A Kahr MK9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Tony Leon Pierce, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-104-675

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-105-008

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Ralph Howard Prillaman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-105-025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Bryan Alphonso Pollard, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-081

A G-Force 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Avery Ricardo Robinson, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Bench Warrant, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-096

Saturday, July 23, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-105-169

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Dione Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Assault on a Police Officer, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-105-296

A F.I. Industries 12 gauge shotgun and a Colt Police Positive 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 4800 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-105-404

A Sig Sauer handgun and a handgun were recovered in the 6300 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-105-405

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Adrian Steven Palmer, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Irene Boyd, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-424

A Glock 21 9mm caliber handgun and a Draco Micro 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-105-464

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Eye Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Antoine Betrotios Crump, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-473

A Glock 19 BB gun and a Daisy Powerline 426 BB gun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4000 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-105-509

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Danbury Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-105-528

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Marcus Morris, of Hyattsville, MD, and 19-year-old Kenneth Morris, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-536

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-105-561

Sunday, July 24, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Monty Terraze Fenner, of Towson, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-672

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-105-757

A Ruger LC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Galen Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Saquan Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-105-831

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Terrell Rashad Brent, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-105-942

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-105-998

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Robert Wesley Allen, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-008

Monday, July 25, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Dallas Preston, of Cheltenham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-133

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Bank Alley, Northwest. CCN: 22-106-373

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a F.I.E. Titan S .25 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 57-year-old Alfred Maurice Zannie Brown, of Northwest, D.C., and 60-year-old Thomas Clifford Grady, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Maintaining a Crack House, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-490

A Glock 26 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-106-495

A Remington Arms 24 .22 caliber handgun, a Browning Arms .22 caliber rifle, a Winchester 370 .410 caliber rifle, and a Winchester 61 .22 caliber rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-106-499

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dominique Avery Peterkin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-106-513

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kelvin Leon Taylor, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-106-536

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handguns equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

