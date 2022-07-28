Suspect Sought in an Indecent Sexual Proposal Offense: 1500 Block of Eckington Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Indecent Sexual Proposal offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in the 1500 block of Eckington Place, Northeast.

At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect approached a juvenile victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in an indecent sexual proposal with the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 22-107-072

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.