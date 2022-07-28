Submit Release
Mayor Bowser, Metropolitan Police Department, and DC Police Union Reach Labor Agreement

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert J. Contee III announced that a labor agreement has been reached between MPD, the DC Police Union, and the Office of Labor Relations and Collective Bargaining. While the contract must still be approved by the Council of the District of Columbia, this agreement is an important step in recognizing the contributions of MPD union membership by providing a fair agreement.

“This new agreement represents our ongoing commitment to attracting and retaining the best officers in the nation,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that in order to have a fully staffed and resourced police department, we need to be able to retain talented officers who understand our community and are invested in building a safer, stronger DC. This is a fair agreement that properly reflects our community’s support and appreciation for the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

The labor agreement includes:

Raises

  • 2021 – 2.5% (Retroactive to October 2020)
  • 2022 – 3.5% (Retroactive to October 2021)
  • 2023 – 4%
  • Total Wage increase – 10%

Additional compensation in the form of a Base Retention Differential

  • There will be a new Base Retention Differential at 5 years
  • All members with 5 years on or more will receive an additional 5% on top of the wage increase
  • This is also retroactive to October 2020

Deferred Retirement Option Program

  • The Department has agreed to form a committee with the Union to pursue the development of a Deferred Retirement Option Program.

“These past two years have been some of the most challenging for MPD, with members experiencing constant staffing changes, numerous back-to-back deployments, and substantial overtime worked. I am very pleased with the outcome and believe this agreement is fair for all parties involved,” said Chief Contee.

 

