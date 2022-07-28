Protein Supplement Market to Reach $8,717.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%- Exclusive Research Study by AMR

Protein Supplement Market

Protein Supplement Market by Type, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, Gender, and Age Group : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past of couple of years, there has been a rise in number of health-conscious customers around the globe. They look out for ways in adopting a healthy and an active lifestyle, which has fueled the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein supplement endures the same kind of traction in North America, Europe as well as Asia-Pacific regions. Healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases continue to rise.

The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The protein supplement manufacturers are investing heavily on innovation factor in the view of facilitating easy use and accessibility of various features introduced in the market by them. This is one of the influential factors in having a positive impact on the global protein supplement market forecast. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, are the potential markets for the protein supplement market growth.

Rise in awareness among people regarding health & fitness, significant increase in obesity rates, and surge in demand for supplement from the millennial population propel the growth of the global protein supplement market. Based on product type, thewhey protein segment held maximum market share in 2018. On the other hand, by form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2018. Moreover, the North America region is anticipated to rule throughout the forecast period.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2330

Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the market. In addition, increase in number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the market growth. However, presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in protein supplement demand from health-conscious young population of the developing nations as well as strengthening distribution channels in untapped regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the global protein supplement industry.

The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway corporation, Glambia Plc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, General Nutrition Corporation (GNC Holdings Inc.), Herbalife International of America, Inc., Maker Nutrition LLC, Suppleform and Vitaco Health Limited.

Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2330

Key Findings Of The Protein Supplement Market:

Based on type, the whey protein segment accounted for around 38.2% of protein supplement market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The soy protein segment accounted for around 22.3% market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for 76.7% protein supplement market share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2%. RTD liquid segment occupied around 12.5% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0%.

Based on source, the animal segment accounted for 74.2% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0%. The plant segment occupied around 25.8% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

Based on gender, the male segment accounted for 61.9% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0%. The female segment occupied around 38.5% share of the market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

Based on age group, the millennial segment accounted for 45.5% share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%. The generation x segment occupied around 31.9% share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8%.

Similar Reports:

Essential Oils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1412

Energy Gum Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-gum-market

Ginger Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ginger-oil-market

Mixed Tocopherol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mixed-tocopherol-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research