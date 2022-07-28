Metagenomics Market Registering at a CAGR of 16.8% | Enterome SA, Illumina, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc.

Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Metagenomics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Metagenomics includes studies that use sequencing technology and bioinformatics tools to gain useful insights into the diversity of microbial communities and the interactions of microbes within the community. Metagenomic technologies have made it possible to understand microbial ecology and the role of microbiology in global geochemical cycles through functional metagenomics.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

Explore More Insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3724

DNA sequencing platforms have seen remarkable progress through technological development in recent years. They are highly useful and beneficial compared to conventional technologies, such as reducing the number of pre-sequencing steps, ensuring sequence integrity with long reads (MB to GB) generated per run, and achieving high read accuracy. As DNA sequencing is largely associated with metagenomic studies, advancements in this field are set to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In contrast, metagenomics is a relatively new concept that involves the analysis and elucidation of interactions between microbial communities, a lack of knowledge related to this area is expected to hinder market growth.

On the basis of product, the global metagenomics market is segmented into equipment and software and consumables. The consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. High adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing, which is the most important step in the overall metagenomic sequencing protocol, has contributed to the dominant position of this segment in the market. In addition, optimal use of consumables ensures that the DNA included in metagenomic analysis is representative of all cells in the sample and is ideal for generating genomic libraries.

Purchase Inquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3724

On the basis of application, the global metagenomics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbiome characterization, biotechnology, biofuels, and agriculture. The gut microbiota specialty segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, the global metagenomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America was the major contributor in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with a significant patient population coupled with ever-evolving healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3724

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations of the global metagenomics market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the products and technologies of metagenomics used globally.

• The key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Players

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Enterome SA

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Illumina, Inc

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Related Report:

Workplace Wellness Market

Surgical Robotic System Market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Metagenomics Market

• Japan Metagenomics Market

• South Korea Metagenomics Market

• Singapore Metagenomics Market

• Australia Metagenomics Market

• Europe Metagenomics Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.