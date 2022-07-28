Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI / MV Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper B. Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#:802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:07-27-22 / 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford Road & Lost Nation Road, Berkshire

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED #1: Andy D. Kinney

AGE:51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-27-2022, at approximately 1842 hours, State Police along with emergency services responded to an ATV crash located on Richford Rd/Lost Nation Road, Berkshire, VT.  Prior to Troopers arrival the injured ATV operator, Andy D. Kinney was being treated for his injuries, and subsequently transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center.  

Investigation revealed that Kinney was under the influence of alcohol.  Kinney was given a citation for DUI to appear in the Franklin County Court on 09-27-22.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09-27-22 / 0830 Hours          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks / DUI / MV Crash

