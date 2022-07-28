St. Albans Barracks / DUI / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper B. Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#:802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:07-27-22 / 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford Road & Lost Nation Road, Berkshire
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED #1: Andy D. Kinney
AGE:51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-27-2022, at approximately 1842 hours, State Police along with emergency services responded to an ATV crash located on Richford Rd/Lost Nation Road, Berkshire, VT. Prior to Troopers arrival the injured ATV operator, Andy D. Kinney was being treated for his injuries, and subsequently transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center.
Investigation revealed that Kinney was under the influence of alcohol. Kinney was given a citation for DUI to appear in the Franklin County Court on 09-27-22.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-27-22 / 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
