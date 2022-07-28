Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002333

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/22, 1743 hours

 

STREET: Shellhouse Mountain Road

 

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fuller Mountain Road

 

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Juvenile

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

 

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Negligent operation

 

-Reckless endangerment

 

 

PASSENGER/VICTIM: Tiauna Clark

 

AGE: 19

 

SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injury

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 07/27/22 at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shellhouse Mountain Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Initial investigation indicated the juvenile operator (OP#1) was driving southbound at a speed which was too fast for conditions. The vehicle subsequently lost traction on the gravel roadway, left the southbound lane and struck a tree.

 

 

The passenger, identified as Tiauna Clark (19) of Sheldon, VT, was transported to UVM Medical Center by helicopter for suspected serious bodily injury. OP#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family division at a later date.

 


The Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public of the importance of wearing a seat belt.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

 

-23 VSA 1081(a), Operating too fast for conditions

 

-23 VSA 615(a), Learner's permit passenger restrictions

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/22, 0830 hours

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

