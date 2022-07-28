New Haven Barracks/ Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5002333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/27/22, 1743 hours

STREET: Shellhouse Mountain Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fuller Mountain Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? N

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VIOLATIONS:

-Negligent operation

-Reckless endangerment

PASSENGER/VICTIM: Tiauna Clark

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/27/22 at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shellhouse Mountain Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Initial investigation indicated the juvenile operator (OP#1) was driving southbound at a speed which was too fast for conditions. The vehicle subsequently lost traction on the gravel roadway, left the southbound lane and struck a tree.

The passenger, identified as Tiauna Clark (19) of Sheldon, VT, was transported to UVM Medical Center by helicopter for suspected serious bodily injury. OP#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family division at a later date.





The Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public of the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

-23 VSA 1081(a), Operating too fast for conditions

-23 VSA 615(a), Learner's permit passenger restrictions

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/22, 0830 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.