New Haven Barracks/ Serious Bodily Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5002333
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/27/22, 1743 hours
STREET: Shellhouse Mountain Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fuller Mountain Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? N
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VIOLATIONS:
-Negligent operation
-Reckless endangerment
PASSENGER/VICTIM: Tiauna Clark
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/27/22 at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shellhouse Mountain Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Initial investigation indicated the juvenile operator (OP#1) was driving southbound at a speed which was too fast for conditions. The vehicle subsequently lost traction on the gravel roadway, left the southbound lane and struck a tree.
The passenger, identified as Tiauna Clark (19) of Sheldon, VT, was transported to UVM Medical Center by helicopter for suspected serious bodily injury. OP#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family division at a later date.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public of the importance of wearing a seat belt.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
-23 VSA 1081(a), Operating too fast for conditions
-23 VSA 615(a), Learner's permit passenger restrictions
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/22, 0830 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.