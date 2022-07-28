Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on 179 New Affordable Homes in Ward 7
Washington, DC – On Thursday, July 28, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development will cut the ribbon on two 100% affordable housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward 7, including 63 replacement units through the New Communities Initiative.
When:
Thursday, July 28, at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Anita Bonds, At-Large Councilmember
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention
Ray Nix, Co-founder and Chief Executive, UrbanMatters Development Partners
Where:
Providence Place
594 50th St NE
*Closest Metro Station: Benning Road Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave & 49th St NE*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.
Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos