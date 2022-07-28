Healthcare Analytics Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2030

Healthcare Analytics Market Growth

Rise in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations for tackling various risks related to various different chronic diseases drives the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.

On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 308 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7853

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Analytics Market-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for upgraded analytics solutions among healthcare organizations to support the establishments during critical situation in the pandemic. This, in turn, has driven the global healthcare analytics market.

• This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely not over.

Based on application, the financial analysis segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare analytics market. Rise in need to acclimatize in the ever-changing and unpredictable healthcare landscape drives the growth of the segment.

The clinical analysis segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period. Growing demand from patients to track their health data and share it with their respective healthcare professionals for additional remedies and advices fuels the segment growth.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7853

Based on component, the service segment accounted for nearly half of the global healthcare analytics market in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Rise in demand for cloud-based healthcare analytics services during the global health crisis across the globe is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the segment.

However, the software segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. This is because majority of health care providers choose data warehouse to maintain proper operations of their organizations.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global healthcare analytics market, due to increasing adoption of analytics solutions in the healthcare industry and presence of major players in the region.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030. Growing government healthcare regulations to reduce the rising healthcare costs and increasing regulatory requirements propel the need for healthcare analytics in the region. This factor drives the market growth in this province.

The key players profiled in the healthcare analytics market analysis are Allscript Healthcare Solution, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, HMS (Vitreoshealth)IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Optum, Inc., and SAS, Institute. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the healthcare analytics industry.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. Healthcare API Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.