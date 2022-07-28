Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Expanding at a CAGR of 8.35% during 2022-2027

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.35% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global third-party logistics (3PL) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.35% during 2022-2027.

Third-party logistics (3PL) is the business process of recruiting different organizations for outsourcing activities related to supply chain management, such as distribution and logistics. It provides specialized services to manufacturers at reduced costs, such as door-to-door delivery, order fulfilling, cross-docking, freight forwarding, transporting, picking, packing, and inventory forecasting. As a result, it ensures improved scalability, helps in promoting business growth, aids in offering a better customer experience, mitigates the risks of product damages and enables the completion of core business operations in a seamless manner. The demand for third-party logistics is increasing across the globe due to significant growth in the e-commerce sector.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/third-party-logistics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the consequent global implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions have positively impacted the global third-party logistics (3PL) market. The temporary closure of physical stores and easy access to numerous e-commerce websites have led to a shift among consumers and businesses towards online channels for purchasing essential and non-essential products. However, the market faced a few challenges, such as the disruptions in the supply chain hampered the supply of raw materials and components, that led to production delays.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/third-party-logistics-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• C.H. Robinson

• CMA CGM

• DB Schenker

• DHL (The Deutsche Post AG)

• DSV A/S

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc

• FedEx Corporation

• Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Kuehne Holding AG)

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

• Sinotrans United Parcel Service

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, transport, service type and end use.

Breakup by Transport:

• Railways

• Roadways

• Waterways

• Airways

Breakup by Service Type:

• Dedicated Contract Carriage

• Domestic Transportation Management

• International Transportation Management

• Warehousing and Distribution

• Value Added Logistics Services

Breakup by End Use:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.