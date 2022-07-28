Business Leader Ricardo De La Fuente Runs for Senate in Florida

Ricardo De La Fuente Ricardo De La Fuente Ricardo De La Fuente with Senators Ricardo De La Fuente Logo

To Fight Inflation, Fix The Economy, and Support Small businesses. National Business Community Hails De La Fuente as Necessary Leader for Economic Turnaround

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Business School educated entrepreneur Ricardo De La Fuente recently made the following call to action ahead of August’s Democratic Primary Election:

“Our Businesses have been hit with inflation and supply chain disruptions as well as pandemic-related economic losses. We need to get back on track and send our economy in the right direction.”

De La Fuente recently attended an event with Governors to discuss the issues facing our nation. From Florida to New York, to California, Governors are seeking solutions to fight inflation and encourage the success of fellow Americans. “As a Senator, I plan to support the state government with a strong federal response in their efforts to make sure all Americans and their families are taken care of”.

National business leader and sustainability-focused entrepreneur Alex Debelov recently stated, “The reason I’m excited to support Ricardo De La Fuente is that he understands the problems that entrepreneurs face today such as business financing, recruiting, supply chain issues, and rising costs. And he’s PASSIONATE about solving these problems! He’s a man of ACTION, not just words! I give him my full vote of confidence as I truly believe his vision will create a platform allowing small business owners to become world-class entrepreneurs and enable them to be competitive in the global marketplace!”

Ricardo De La Fuente's platform is centered on healthcare, small businesses, and education. During the pandemic, De La Fuente emerged as a forerunner of vaccine distribution and emergency relief, giving him a first-hand look into the critical importance of state-supported investment in institutions like health care and education that pay for themselves through the people’s welfare. His experience in education and business has provided him with the expertise in management, motivation, and team-building that will make him a prime asset in Florida’s economic turnaround.