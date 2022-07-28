Skincare Devices Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2029

Skincare devices market analysis provides an overview of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market including trends, structure.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skincare devices market is expected to grow in the future, due to the increasing rate of skin-related disorders, worldwide. Technological advancement in designing these devices, which are highly efficient and growing preference for them due to non-invasive procedures are the key drivers for the growth of this market. Additionally, rise in the demand for aesthetic processes such as skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, body contouring and liposuction will also drive the growth of the skincare devices market in the future. However, competitive pricing and equipment cost are the major restraints for the growth of this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in this report are Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Palomar Medical Technologies, Solta Medical, Inc., Photomedex Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd. Increasing consumers and technological advancements in various medical procedures for skincare are opportunities for the major companies in this industry.

Rising incidences of skin cancer and other skin-related disorders such as dermatitis, acne and psoriasis as well as skin abnormalities such as warts, lesions and moles are the key opportunities for the growth of this market worldwide. Moreover, “Medspas” and rise in medical tourism make the global skincare devices market very attractive.

On the basis of its types, the global skincare devices market is segmented into diagnostic and treatment devices, which are further sub-segmented into diagnostic devices such as: biopsy, dermatoscopes and image guidance system; Treatment devices includes LED therapy, liposuction, cryotherapy, electrosurgical, lasabrasion and microdermabrasion devices. The LED therapy devices market occupies the largest share in the market due to the rising number of hair removal and liposuction procedures for skincare treatment. Moreover, the lasabrasion devices market is estimated to record the maximum growth in the future.

The study reveals market growth challenges, drivers and market trends. Competitive study provides a discussion of the major vendors operating in this market. The report analyzes the strength of buyers & suppliers and the threat of substitute products and new entrants, based on Porter’s Five Force Model. Growing number of consumers and technology advancement in the skincare devices market is responsible for enhancing the bargaining power of supplier. Threat of substitute product is moderate as the products are highly differentiated.



𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The analysis provides an overview of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market including market trends, market structure and others.

• Market estimation for type and geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends.

• Porter’s Five Force Model and SWOT analysis are used to study the global skincare devices market and would help stakeholders make strategic decisions.

• The analysis assists in understanding the strategies adopted by the companies for the growth of this market.

• In-depth analysis of the types of skincare devices would help in identifying future applications in this market.

