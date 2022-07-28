Williston Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A1004751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Jerry Partin / VSP assisting Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12:26 p.m., July 27, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green River Reservoir, Hyde Park, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Joshua Hwang

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Windsor, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A search has ended for the day at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont, for a missing New York man. The effort, which involves multiple Vermont police and search-and-rescue agencies, will resume Thursday morning, July 28, 2022. The Vermont State Police is assisting the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, which is the lead agency in this incident.

Jason Hwang, 22, of New Windsor, New York, was last reported seen by friends with whom he had been camping at site No. 25 at the reservoir at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. On Wednesday morning, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department determined Hwang was still missing, and a search was initiated. VSP was notified and joined the search at 12:26 p.m. Hwang was last reported seen wearing a wet shirt and shorts, and without shoes. He is unfamiliar with the area, and there are concerns for Hwang’s welfare.

Assets deployed in this incident include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit, Scuba Team, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Victim Services Unit, along with wardens from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Colchester Technical Rescue, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, and the Morrisville Police Department.

When the search resumes Thursday, public access at the Green River Reservoir will be limited in order to accommodate the numerous search-and-rescue assets on scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Hwang is described as an Asian man, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a Blockbuster Video logo and dark blue shorts. A photo of Hwang is attached to this release.

Anyone with information on Hwang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Lieutenant Jerry Partin

Station Commander St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax 802-527-1150