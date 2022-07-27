PRIB: Senate unanimously honors life and leadership of late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

PHILIPPINES, July 27 - Press Release

July 27, 2022 Senate unanimously honors life and leadership of late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe The Senate of the Philippines during its plenary session Wednesday, July 27, 2022, expressed its profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the people of Japan on the death of their former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. The chamber unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 10 authored by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, taking also into consideration SRNs 28 and 60 authored by Senators Lito Lapid and Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, respectively. The rest of the 24-member Senate also expressed their desire to be co-authors of the resolution. A copy of the adopted resolution was presented to Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, who was in attendance to personally receive the resolution. The same copy will be furnished to the Prime Minister's wife, Madame Abe Akie. Zubiri, in his sponsorship speech, commended the incredible contributions of Japan to various sectors of the Philippines, including transportation, agriculture, health, and peace and order, to name a few, which he said was "triggered" by Abe's leadership. "Prime Minister Abe was an exceptional leader whose impact was felt not only in Japan but in our country as well. He was a very good friend to the Philippines and it was under his leadership that Japan and the Philippines were really able to strengthen our bilateral relationship," Zubiri said. "We will forever regard him as a dear friend and ally of the Filipino people. Maraming salamat, and again our deepest condolences to the family of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the Senate President added. Apart from Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senators Bato Dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, Pia Cayetano, Mark Villar, and Sonny Angara also offered their tributes and recalled their fond experiences with the late Japanese Prime Minister, calling him a "dear friend" who has "a genuine concern for the Filipino people". "When former President Duterte was elected President, Prime Minister Abe was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines, surely not only to strengthen ties between the Philippines and Japan, but also to enjoy the life that our country has to offer," Dela Rosa recalled in his co-sponsorship speech. "In behalf of the Filipino people, we thank him for the close relations he built with our countries. In this august chamber, we wish to honor an exemplary leader, a friend of our nation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan," Legarda added. Abe, the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan has been killed by an assassin while delivering a speech at a political event in Nara City in Nara Prefecture, Japan. His death has sent waves of shock and concern across the globe, prompting messages of sympathy from notable and prominent world leaders and personalities alike.