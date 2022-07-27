238,487 samples collected within the last 24 hours among persons in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work; results are negative

MACAU, July 27 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for persons in key areas, key groups, and those who need to leave home for work, a total of 238,487 samples have been collected within the last 24 hours (26 July), their results are negative. As of 08:00 this morning (27 July), a cumulative total of 678,772 samples have been collected since 24 July.

Taking into account the high risk of infection, all members of the above-mentioned population groups, including infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, must participate in this NAT drive without exemption.

The Centre reminds that before heading to the NAT station for sampling, it is necessary to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result through the Macao Health Code. Only those with a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.