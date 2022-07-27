IAM steps up in-depth cleaning and disinfection of markets and hawker areas

MACAU, July 27 - As Macao has entered the consolidation period, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to step up cleaning and disinfection of markets and hawker areas. In addition to the regular cleaning and disinfection of markets twice a day, special teams are also arranged to carry out in-depth cleaning and disinfection of hawker areas with high people flow. Meanwhile, IAM will continue to assess the people flow in various markets and hawker areas, and adopt a number of crowd control measures to reduce crowd gatherings and consolidate the results of pandemic prevention.

In order to ensure the hygiene conditions of the facilities in the markets, IAM sends additional staff to clean the doorknobs, escalators, lift buttons and other facilities with diluted bleach regularly. In addition, the public passages are cleaned during the daily closing hours at noon, and in-depth cleaning and disinfection are carried out with the use of high-pressure water hoses and sprayers during the daily closing hours in the evening.

IAM also steps up cleaning of hawker areas, and arranges special teams to carry out in-depth cleaning of hawker areas with high people flow every day, such as the area of Rua da Emenda.

Besides, IAM strictly requires hawkers in all markets and hawker areas to complete rapid antigen tests every day before working and be checked and verified one by one by inspection staff before opening. They are also required to strictly abide by the guidelines for hygiene and pandemic prevention, take adequate personal protection measures, and pay attention to environmental hygiene during work to protect the health of themselves and consumers.