Government sets up committee to oversee public tender for gaming concessions

MACAU, July 27 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government today set up a committee, with nine members, to oversee gaming concessions public tender.

The creation of the committee is outlined in Executive Order No. 135/2022, which was published today in the Macao SAR Gazette, and with immediate effect. The new committee has nine members. They are: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Mr Adriano Marques Ho; the Director of the Judiciary Police, Mr Sit Chong Meng; and the Director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Mr Lai Weng Leong.

At its first meeting, the committee will elect a chairperson and a secretary. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau is to provide the committee with administrative, financial, technical, and logistic support.

In accordance with Article 44 of Administrative Regulation No. 26/2001 “Stipulating the Open Bidding for the Operation of Casino Games of Fortune and the Eligibility and Financial Capability of the Companies that Participated in the Tendering Process”, the committee has powers to analyse and decide all matters relating to such a public tendering process and relating to the formulation of concession contracts. Exceptions are either provisional adjudication, or actual adjudication, of tenders; and other matters specified by law as being the responsibility of other entities.