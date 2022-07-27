Submit Release
Latest Update on List of Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/07/27 17H30）

MACAU, July 27 - List of Red Code ZonesLast Update2022/07/27 17:30

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Yellow Health Code Removal Date

1

EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Dois do Bairro Iao Hon 65-71,  Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon

2022/07/15

2022/07/28&

2022/07/30

2

EDF. HONG TAI: Rua Nove do Bairro Iao Hon 8,Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon,Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 81

2022/07/22

2022/07/28

2022/07/30

3

MERRY COURT: Nova à Guia 23, Estrada do Visconde de S. Januário 14

2022/07/23

2022/07/28*

2022/07/30

& As risks remain, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.

*After risk assessment, the reopening date is changed from 29 July to 28 July.

List of Yellow Code Zones Upgraded to Red Code Zones (Last Update: 2022/07/27 17:30)

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Yellow Health Code Removal Date

1

EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon 25-35, Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 64-70

2022/07/17

2022/07/28=

2022/07/30

=Owing to a rise in positive cases, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.

