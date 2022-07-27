Latest Update on List of Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/07/27 17H30）
MACAU, July 27 - List of Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/07/27 17:30）
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Yellow Health Code Removal Date
|
1
|
EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Dois do Bairro Iao Hon 65-71, Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon
|
2022/07/15
|
2022/07/28&
|
2022/07/30
|
2
|
EDF. HONG TAI: Rua Nove do Bairro Iao Hon 8,Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon,Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 81
|
2022/07/22
|
2022/07/28
|
2022/07/30
|
3
|
MERRY COURT: Nova à Guia 23, Estrada do Visconde de S. Januário 14
|
2022/07/23
|
2022/07/28*
|
2022/07/30
& As risks remain, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.
*After risk assessment, the reopening date is changed from 29 July to 28 July.
List of Yellow Code Zones Upgraded to Red Code Zones (Last Update: 2022/07/27 17:30)
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Yellow Health Code Removal Date
|
1
|
EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon 25-35, Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 64-70
|
2022/07/17
|
2022/07/28=
|
2022/07/30
=Owing to a rise in positive cases, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.