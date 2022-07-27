Latest Update on List of Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/07/27 17H30）

MACAU, July 27 - List of Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/07/27 17:30）

No. Zone Lockdown Date Expected Reopening Date Yellow Health Code Removal Date 1 EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Dois do Bairro Iao Hon 65-71, Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon 2022/07/15 2022/07/28& 2022/07/30 2 EDF. HONG TAI: Rua Nove do Bairro Iao Hon 8,Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon,Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 81 2022/07/22 2022/07/28 2022/07/30 3 MERRY COURT: Nova à Guia 23, Estrada do Visconde de S. Januário 14 2022/07/23 2022/07/28* 2022/07/30

& As risks remain, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.

*After risk assessment, the reopening date is changed from 29 July to 28 July.

List of Yellow Code Zones Upgraded to Red Code Zones (Last Update: 2022/07/27 17:30)

No. Zone Lockdown Date Expected Reopening Date Yellow Health Code Removal Date 1 EDF. KAT CHEONG: Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon 25-35, Rua Um do Bairro Iao Hon 64-70 2022/07/17 2022/07/28= 2022/07/30

=Owing to a rise in positive cases, the reopening date is postponed from 23 July to 28 July.