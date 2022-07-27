2 new NAT stations to provide services from tomorrow (28 July)

MACAU, July 27 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the need for nucleic acid testing in people in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work, the following 2 NAT stations will be additionally set up:

Lilau Square NAT station; Luís de Camões Park.

These 2 sampling stations will provide service from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 every day; residents can schedule a booking via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

If the nucleic acid test is not performed as required, the health code will be changed to a yellow code on the next day. After the supplemented test is completed, it will be restored to a green code; otherwise, it will be converted to a red code on the next day (i.e. if the nucleic acid test is not performed for two consecutive days, it will be converted to a red code).

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, targets of this NAT drive must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day until 31 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/). Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up. Please take note that another Citywide NAT Programme is going to be organized from 30 to 31 July.