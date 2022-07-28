Governor Newsom Statement on California Supreme Court Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye Stepping Down

Published: Jul 27, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye’s announcement that she will not seek re-election and will conclude her current term of office on January 1, 2023:



“In her more than decade-long tenure leading California’s judicial branch, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye has steered our state’s courts through times of great challenge and opportunity, championing important reforms to make our justice system fairer and more transparent, and expanding equal access to justice for all Californians.



“Born and raised in Sacramento by farmworker parents, Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye learned early on the importance of knowing your rights and pushing back against injustice. She served with distinction at every level of the state courts before breaking barriers as the first person of color and the second woman to serve as the state’s chief justice.



“A fierce defender of access to the courts, she fought against immigrant enforcement raids at courthouses targeting vulnerable victims and witnesses of crime. During the pandemic, her tireless efforts modernized operations and expanded access to services at California’s courts, while retaining jobs and safe in-person access for those who need it. Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye has been a leading voice for bail reform, calling out its disproportionate impacts on low-income people, and has raised awareness about the unfair financial hardships caused by fines and fees on those unable to afford them.



“From the wake of the Great Recession to a global pandemic, Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye has led with a deep dedication to the rule of law, California values and the highest ideals of public service. On behalf of a grateful state, I thank Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye for her nearly four decades of service to the people of California and wish her well in her next chapter.”

###