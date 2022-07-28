Live Not Loathe CEO, Jevon Wooden, Joins The Fast Company Executive Board
The Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jevon Wooden, CEO of Live Not Loathe, A business coaching and consulting firm focused on helping entrepreneurs and business leaders leverage automation to increase sales, revenue, and customer retention, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Wooden was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in the professional services industry. As a member, Wooden joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.
Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Jevon Wooden into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Mr. Wooden brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group.”
Jevon Wooden said, “I’m excited to join the Fast Company Executive Board. Fast Company has recognized each member on the board for their contributions and innovations in business. I look forward to learning, growing, and impacting change with my esteemed colleagues.”
Jevon Wooden will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.
Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance, and social impact.
Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.
Founded in 2021, the Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofits who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com
About Live Not Loathe
Live Not Loathe is your invitation to discover more personally and professionally. Imagine achieving success in business and beyond. And it doesn’t come from grinding harder, doing more, or being the hero who is everything for everyone. We utilize our 5Y Framework to increase brand awareness, sales, revenue, and customer retention.
For more information, please visit https://livenotloathe.com, email us at info@livenotloathe.com, or engage with us on social media.
