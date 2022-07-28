Superhero Sisters Aim to Raise $100K with Free ZOA and Lemonade Stand Benefitting Make-A-Wish in Memory of Grandfather

Leialoha Batgirl Carlos 8, and Kara Zor-El Carlos, 6, at BlackAdamFitnessChallenge.com FREE ZOA and lemonade stand with Chad Love, Vice President Media at Warner Bros. Pictures

Leialoha Batgirl Carlos 8, and Kara Zor-El Carlos, 6, are shifting the balance of power in the lemonade stand universe by also offering ZOA in an effort to raise $100K for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at BlackAdamFitnessChallenge.com.