Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on 179 New Affordable Homes in Ward 7

Washington, DC – On Thursday, July 28, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development will cut the ribbon on two 100% affordable housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward 7, including 63 replacement units through the New Communities Initiative.

When:

Thursday, July 28, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Anita Bonds, At-Large Councilmember

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention

Ray Nix, Co-founder and Chief Executive, UrbanMatters Development Partners

Where:

Providence Place

594 50th St NE

*Closest Metro Station: Benning Road Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave & 49th St NE*

