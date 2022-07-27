Japanese beetle found in Wapato, state alerts growers to protect crops from growing infestation

WAPATO – Monday afternoon Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the first detection of Japanese beetle in Wapato – almost 30 miles from the area currently infested by Japanese beetles near Grandview.

After hearing about the pest on local television and radio, a concerned citizen in Wapato contacted the WSDA Pest Program after capturing three suspected Japanese beetle in his garden. The pest was eating peas and grapes. WSDA crews responded, investigated the property, – which showed evidence of beetle damage to several plants – and collected and confirmed the Japanese beetle specimens from the homeowner.

“While we have been detecting some beetles outside the proposed Japanese beetle quarantine area around Grandview, finding one so far from the main infestation indicates the beetles are spreading quickly – possibly through human movement of the pest,” Camilo Acosta, Japanese beetle eradication coordinator, said.

WSDA is urging growers in Yakima and Benton counties to monitor for the beetles and consult crop protection specialists or WSU extension for guidance on protecting their crops from this invasive pest. WSDA mapping specialists created a real-time detection map that growers will be able to use to determine if they are within a mile of a known WSDA Japanese beetle detection.

Eradication efforts

“Last year we established a baseline by determining where the beetles were through extensive trapping. The first step to eradication was completed earlier this year by treating lawns – where the grubs develop – with insecticide in the infestation area in and around Grandview,” Acosta said. “This is the first step in what will be a multi-year process.” Although applied this spring, the treatments only impact next year’s beetle population.

The next steps in the eradication effort include setting traps in and around the infestation area and any new detection sites and establishing a quarantine zone to prohibit the movement of items that could transport Japanese beetles into new areas.

A public hearing about the adoption of this proposed quarantine will be held Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Residents can join at the Learning Center, 313 Division St., Grandview, or online. More information on the rule language or the rule-making process is available on the WSDA rule-making webpage.

Public outreach

With the infestation in full force in Grandview this summer, and evidence of its spread, WSDA is hosting a virtual open house Thursday, Aug. 4. Community members can join to learn more about the current situation and ask questions. Residents will hear from state experts and learn about the plans to attempt to eradicate the pest.

Report sightings

More than ever, public participation is key in fighting invasive species. With this recent public report of beetles in Wapato, WSDA is asking residents – especially in Yakima and Benton counties – to look for and report Japanese beetles on their property.

If you live in Washington state and think you see a Japanese beetle, please snap a photo and report the sighting online.

Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides. They emerge – usually from lawns or in other soil – in the spring and feed throughout the summer. From fall to spring the grubs (larvae) overwinter in the soil and slowly develop into mature adults ready to emerge again in the spring.

What can you do?

Citizen trapping is encouraged by WSDA and anyone can do it.

“Trapping will catch adult beetles, which can lower their population and is another way to limit the spread of this pest,” Acosta added.

A wide variety of traps are available for purchase online, or at your local home and garden stores. Traps vary in design, so follow the instructions provided. Traps should be placed from mid-May through mid-October, when adult beetles are active. Adult beetles are also safe to touch as they do not sting or bite. You can pick adult beetles off vegetation and drop them in a bowl of soapy water. It is best to do this in the morning or evenings when beetles are less active.

“If you capture any beetles, please report them,” Acosta said. “We’re trying to count every beetle.”

Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles to learn more about this pest, ways to control or get rid of it, and to see WSDA plans for eradication.

History

In 2020, WSDA first discovered just three Japanese beetles in the Grandview area. Last year the department trapped more than 24,000 beetles. So far this year, teams have caught around 8,300 beetles. Japanese beetles are highly invasive pests of more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes, and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the foliage. Adults also feed on buds, flowers, and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted with air cargo from the Eastern U.S.

