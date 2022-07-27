BC Fairs launches Buy BC agriculture trivia contest

CANADA, July 27 - BC Fairs are taking British Columbians on a journey this summer with an online Buy BC-themed trivia challenge that explores local products made in the province.

“The B.C. fairs and exhibitions season is a perfect opportunity to support local farms and the food they produce,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “The Buy BC Trivia Contest will help share fun facts about the amazing local products that are grown, raised and produced in B.C., and celebrate our farmers, producers and processors, while highlighting the many Buy BC products consumers can enjoy that are from their own backyards.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is partnering with the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions to launch a Buy BC Trivia Contest during the 2022 B.C. fair season to help increase awareness of the Buy BC brand and encourage people to purchase B.C food and beverage products.

“For over a century, B.C.’s agricultural fairs have been promoting the farmers and producers in their communities,” said Karen Streeter, president, BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions. “We are excited to have the opportunity to further support this message by partnering with Buy BC and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.”

British Columbians can take part in the contest by visiting participating fairs’ websites and social media pages to find digital scavenger items, which are agricultural facts related to a fair’s region. To enter the contest, individuals must answer at least five trivia questions and submit the answers through the BC Fairs mobile app or by completing an entry form on the BC Fairs’ website.

Participants are also encouraged to take a photo of themselves in front of an agricultural exhibit at any one of B.C.’s agricultural fairs or submit a photo of themselves at a B.C. farmers’ market for a bonus entry to the contest.

The Buy BC Trivia Contest runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, 2022. For more information, contest rules and how to participate, visit: www.bcfairs.ca/trivia-contest

Quick Facts:

There are 48 fairs and exhibitions in communities around the province.

Buy BC promotes a wide range of agriculture, food and beverage products.

Look for the Buy BC symbol at local grocery stores and farmers’ markets to explore local products and to support B.C. farmers, producers and the economy.

Learn More:

BC Fairs: https://www.bcfairs.ca/

Buy BC: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/

BC Fairs Buy BC Trivia Contest: www.bcfairs.ca/trivia-contest