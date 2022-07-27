Indiana High School Students Join America’s Youngest to Raise Venture Capital
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertwined Finance LLC today announced a $30,000 pre-seed investment from Paul Saunders, President of eLuxury.com & ePackageSupply.com, and software investor Luke Bucshon, formerly at Vista Equity Partners. Earlier this year, Intertwined Finance was named the University of Evansville Changemaker Challenge Champion and an Innovate WithIN State Finalist.
Intertwined was co-founded by Kerry Ao, 17, Cooper Croslyn, 17, and Naina Muvva, 17, in 2022, making them some of the youngest venture-backed entrepreneurs in America. The three high schoolers attend Signature School in Evansville, Indiana.
The team is developing an online interactive personal finance and stock market simulator that integrates adaptive learning lessons. The financial literacy education web application, Intertwined Finance, allows students to learn more effectively as it adapts to their own pace. The adaptive quizzing then unlocks financial tools within a simulator after the software determines that a student has mastered a learning topic. The platform is intended for high schoolers inside the classroom, and these tools are part of a broader curriculum Intertwined will develop.
Ao states, “My co-founders and I are excited to bring Paul and Luke on as investors. This investment will accelerate our work on achieving Intertwined’s mission—to vastly improve the quality of financial literacy education across America.” The founders of Intertwined were inspired to create a financial literacy educational platform after seeing a gap for this type of education in Indiana as well as broadly in the U.S.
Four Indiana high schools will pilot test Intertwined in their classrooms beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
For more information on Intertwined, visit the Intertwined Finance website at: https://www.intertwinedfinance.com. For media inquiries, please contact media@intertwinedfinance.com.
