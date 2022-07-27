Ret. Lt. Col. Ted Blickwedel, Veteran Administration Whistleblower to Keynote The Leaders AMPED for Change Experience

/EIN News/ -- Findlay, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findlay, Ohio -

The Leaders AMPED for Change Experience Showcases Authenticity, Musical Celebrities, Philanthropists, Entrepreneurial Icons, and Veterans of Distinction.

Ted Blickwedel will keynote The Leaders AMPED for Change Experience held at The Cambria Arundel Hotel and Conference Center, located at 7700 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, MD on July 31, 2022, from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The memorable philanthropic experience includes prominent speakers, esteemed presenters, and purposeful community building that stand for the power of change created with “AMPED - Authenticity, Music, Philanthropy, Entrepreneurship, and Duty.”

Host, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, International Publicist, of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, and her peers, hereby present an afternoon of excitement, energy, and engagement to benefit three recipients made up of two nonprofits, the Back Home Patriots and The Keep Smiling Movement, and Ted Blickwedel, VA Whistleblower, with his Go Fund Me campaign.

Attendance is FREE with registration at https://AMPEDforChange.eventbrite.com.

There is an option to make a monetary donation with registration.

If guests are unable to attend and desire to make a donation, deposit funds at www.PayPal.me/KeepSmilingMovement.

Arrive promptly at 1 pm ready to experience the connections that transform lives for the better.

With an ode to duty, the event will feature Honorable Veterans: Ted Blickwedel - Veteran Administration Whistleblower, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps who is a combat and disabled veteran. He will share his crusade to restore the Veterans Administration Vet Center's broken promise to provide quality care for veterans. The VA's mandate focused on quantity versus the quality of care for vets dramatically increased counselor workloads at the expense of veterans' mental health care, including those with PTSD.

Becoming a whistleblower, Blickwedel experienced retaliation, including gaslighting, isolation, mobbing, and false accusations. His underlying dedication to protecting quality care for veterans has led to Congressional legislation holding the VA leadership accountable to ensure this injustice does not continue.

He is working closely with Senator Reed and Congressman Cicilline's staff in RI and Washington, DC, to pass legislation protecting Veteran mental health.

He has invested in this cause out of his account. Therefore, there will be assistance given to him in recouping funds to put this change into legislation.

Other Authentic Musical Celebrities, Philanthropists, Entrepreneurial Icons, and Veterans of Distinction to showcase include GODDESS, Owner of ChampionshipsRUs, and a U.S. Marine Corps Combat Veteran, who will bedazzle the audience with her brilliance in bringing people together for the positive with her business ChampionshipsRUs and for making a stand for the rights of others with her patient’s rights advocacy.

Ouiwey Collins, musician and film and music producer, and son of the legendary bassist and 2x Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins, son of legendary multi-Grammy-winning musician Bootsy Collins, has an unmistakable creative ability to bring "edge" and "flare" to anything he touches. His exemplary skill set has been expounded through collaborative projects with his father, Bootsy Collins. A roster of icons Ouiwey Collins has joined forces with a range from George Clinton, Parliament, Billy Ray Cyrus, D.O.C., DPB, Snoop Dogg, Club Nouveau, The Machine Pro., D- Cat Music, Howard Hewitt, The Jimmy Hendrix Family Album, Zapp, Midnight Star, Shirley Murdock, Kocaine, The Dogg Pound, The Jacksons, Lady Miss Kier, and many others.

Tim Colby, a well-known percussionist & harmonicist and established band member of Bootsy Collins Band, recently announced that he is revealing a song at The Leaders AMPED for Change Experience that was written in remembrance of 9/11. That song will be presented at the Pentagon on 9/11, 2022, at a 9/11 Memorial Event. This seasoned percussionist and harmonicist plays in the multiple Grammy Winning Bootsy Collins band as he has for 40+ years.

Don Reilly- Actor, founder of Back Home Patriots & CEO of Elegant Home Designs will be emceeing. His organization, Back Home Patriots, a nonprofit, renovates homes for veterans needing a hand-up. A 20-year home improvement professional and owner of Elegant Home Exterior, Don's personal, comfortable, good-guy style will appeal to people who desire honest opinions. He's like talking to a neighbor who knows how to make major impactful things happen and has the tools and skillset to do it.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller – Organizer of the event, is an international publicist and sponsorship acquisitionist as CEO of The RED Carpet Connection and executive director of The Keep Smiling Movement, a nonprofit.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, The Dream Maker, is an International Award-Winning Publicist & Sponsorship Acquisitionist who manifests dreams bigger than ever dared to dream possible. Just imagine how life is positively affected when the right message, services, and products are known to the world.

Also, she is the executive director of The Keep Smiling Movement, a nonprofit mental and dental health organization saving lives with a smile creating a DOSE of HOPE to be resilient no matter the challenge. She will be sharing important updates on how hope and a smile change the impact of the future.

Dr. Ken Rochon, aka Dr. Smiley, the co-founder of The Keep Smiling Movement, will be sharing how to increase smiles per hour (SPH). Ken is a renaissance man, humanitarian, and an accomplished serial entrepreneur, who established his successes with The Umbrella Syndicate, Perfect Publishing, & Absolute Entertainment. He is a Social Proof Celebrity Event Photographer, International Keynote Speaker, and Published Author of 30+ books. He is the Co-Founder of the nonprofit organization "The Keep Smiling Movement," a radio host on Voice America Influencer Channel, and has been honored as "America's Most Influential Business Connector" and "Entrepreneur of the Year."

Austin Haines, Flashpoint documentarian and Power of Pure Presence TV host, will enlighten the audience on achieving a flashpoint moment.

Austin is the author of the Amazon Best-selling book Flashpoint a Turnaround Story Starts Here. As a Flashpoint Master Facilitator, Austin guides experiences with Flashpoint. Austin became an Award-Winning Speaker, Trainer, Podcast Host, and Coach. He reaches his audiences wherever they are on their growth path and engages them on a life journey to propel them towards their Flashpoint.

Proud benefactors include TheREDCarpetConnection.com; Ouiwey Collins & The Funk Squad; Back Home Patriots; ChampionshipsRus; The Keep Smiling Movement; Broken Promises; Reset2Brilliance; IBrilliance.com; Level 10; Wise Wolf; Power of Pure Presence; Connected Leaders Academy, and Elegant Home Exterior.

Vendors: Linda McBee

