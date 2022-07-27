MDC invites families to free back-to-school fishing event Aug. 9 in Rolla

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to host a free catch-and-release fishing event for students heading back to the classroom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bray Conservation Area (CA) in Rolla.

School-aged children and their families are welcome to attend. Registration is required and can be completed online here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186405

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is very education-minded,” said MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke. “We work with schools across the state to help them incorporate concepts of nature in the classroom through our Discover Nature Schools program.”

MDC staff and master naturalists will provide information about fish identification, native plants, and how people can connect with nature. Fishing poles and bait will be provided for all school age children to use during the event. Participants are asked to please bring extra drinking water to stay hydrated.

MDC will provide participating school children with school supplies, including pencils, erasers, and rulers.

For more information, contact Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Directions to Bray Conservation Area: From Rolla I-44 exit 184, take Kingshighway east, then Bridge School Road (CR 7000) south 3 miles. The area is on the left.

Find more free events near you online at http://mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents