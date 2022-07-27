Westbound I-376 Parkway West Overnight Single-lane Closure Thursday Night in Carnegie

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane closure on westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Carnegie Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, July 28 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure on the westbound I-376 (Parkway West) will occur at the Carnegie interchange (Exit 65) Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews from Allison Park Contractors, Inc. will work to replace a damaged overhead sign in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





